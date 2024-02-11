Rozier suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Boston and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. He recorded 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes prior to departing.

Rozier suffered the injury when he slashed into the paint and landed on his right leg in an off-balance fashion, crumpling to the ground and ultimately being helped to the locker room in the aftermath of the incident. Since he was unable to take the free-throw attempts he drew as a result of drawing a foul on the play, he's ineligible to return to the contest. Josh Richardson (shoulder) was ruled out for the remainder of the contest earlier Sunday, leaving Miami's backcourt shorthanded while Jimmy Butler (personal) also isn't available.