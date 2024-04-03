Rozier ended with a game-high 34 points (10-15 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 109-99 victory over the Knicks.

It was the veteran guard's best scoring performance since he joined the Heat, and his best of the season since he poured in 39 points against the Bulls on Jan. 8 while he was still a Hornet. Rozier has produced 20 or more points in three straight games and five of the last eight, and he's averaged 21.1 points, 4.3 boards, 3.9 threes, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 49.2 percent (31-for-63) from beyond the arc.