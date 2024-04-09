Herro will enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Terry Rozier (neck) and Duncan Robinson (back) are out for Miami, so it's not a surprise to see Herro get the starting nod. He's likely to see a ton of usage in a fast-paced game against the Hawks Tuesday night.
