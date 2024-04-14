Herro ended Sunday's 118-103 victory over the Raptors with 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

Herro delivered a solid outing Sunday and finished just two dimes away from a double-double, playing a prominent role on offense as the Heat wrapped up their regular season with a comfortable win over the Raptors. Herro's workload in the Play-In matchup against the 76ers on Wednesday could be determined by the availability of Terry Rozier (neck), but he should find himself in the starting lineup either way. Herro has scored 17 or more points in his six appearances this month.