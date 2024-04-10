Herro suggested Tuesday that the Heat may plan on sitting him out for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro logged 48 minutes and scored a team-high 33 points in Tuesday's double-overtime win over the Hawks. While the 23-year-old guard didn't suffer any injury, Miami could opt to sit him out for the second leg of their back-to-back Wednesday after recently returning from a 20-game absence due to a foot injury.