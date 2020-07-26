Herro scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's scrimmage against the Jazz.

Jimmy Butler was sitting this one out, so Herro was able to step into a larger role on offense, although the Heat did end up losing 101-99. The rookie missed a month of action with a foot/ankle injury just before the league was shut down, but once he shakes the rust off from beyond the arc, Herro should be a key player for Miami once play resumes.