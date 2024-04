Herro chipped in 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to the Pacers.

Herro led all Heat players in threes made to go along with a handful of rebounds and ending as one of four players with 20 or more points to provide a needed spark on the Miami second unit. Since his return from a 20-game absence due to right medial foot tendinitis, Herro recorded at least 17 points and five rebounds in two straight outings off the bench.