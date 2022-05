Herro (groin) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 at Boston.

Herro missed Game 4 and Game 5 -- both Heat losses -- due to the strained left groin he sustained during Game 3. With their backs against the wall, the Heat are hoping to get the Sixth Man of the Year back Friday, but it's far from a guarantee. With Herro out, the Heat managed just 82 and 80 points, respectively, in Games 4 and 5.