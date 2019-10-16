Heat's Tyler Herro: Must improve defensively
Herro is off to a hot start in the preseason, but coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday that the rookie still has room to improve on defense, the Miami Herald reports. "We're just trying to prepare him as much as we can to be ready to help us win," Spoelstra said. "Whatever role that may be. He still has a long way to go defensively. He knows that, and he's working at it."
Herro had another impressive showing in Monday's win over Atlanta, finishing with 23 points, including five three-pointers, in just 25 minutes of action. He drew the start at shooting guard, and while there's been plenty of speculation that he could hold onto the role during the regular season, it's worth noting that Dion Waiters remained away from the team Monday while tending to a personal issue. Judging from Spoelstra's quotes, Herro could have a real chance to claim the starting two-guard spot, but he'll first need to prove he can hold up defensively.
