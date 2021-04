Herro is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right foot soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro is in the midst of a great stretch, so a potential absence would be unfortunate for fantasy managers. Over the past eight games, he's averaged 17.6 points on 49.5 percent shooting, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 31.3 minutes. If Herro is sidelined Sunday, Gabe Vincent (knee) and Kendrick Nunn could see more run.