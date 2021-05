Herro posted nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 loss to Milwaukee.

Herro saw his highest minute total of the series so far in the blowout loss, but he still wasn't able to get much going as he continued to shoot poorly. The 21-year-old is shooting a terrible 7-of-25 from the floor through three games.