Herro (foot) tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 25 minutes in Friday's 119-104 win over the Rockets.

Aside from uncharacteristically poor free-throw shooting and a lack of defensive production, Herro's line was about as solid as fantasy managers could have hoped, considering that he was on a minutes limit while coming off the bench in his return from a 20-game absence due to right medial foot tendinitis. The Heat likely have him earmarked for the starting role at shooting guard that went to Duncan Robinson on Friday, but it may take another game or two for Herro to recapture a spot on the top unit while he regains full conditioning following the lengthy layoff.