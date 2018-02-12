Hornets' Cody Zeller: Falls short of double-double in Sunday's loss

Zeller scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Raptors.

He's averaging only 6.3 points and 5.7 boards in 17.2 minutes over six games since returning from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury, with Sunday's performance being the first time since Dec. 1 that he's scored in double digits. As long as Dwight Howard is healthy, Zeller's role and court time should remain limited, but keep in mind the 32-year-old center has missed at least 10 games in four of the last six seasons, and he hasn't managed a full 82-game schedule since 2009-10. Should Howard break down, Zeller would immediately become a very intriguing pickup.