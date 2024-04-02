Williams contributed 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 118-104 loss to the Celtics.

Williams got the start Monday due to Nick Richards (foot) being ruled out. Williams' performance against Boston was far better than the first time he faced the team that drafted him, when he registered just two points, three rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes as a member of the Mavericks. Since being acquired by the Hornets at the trade deadline, Williams is averaging 13.8 points on 49.8 percent shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 30.0 minutes per game.