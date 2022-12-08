Oubre supplied 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Nets.

Oubre scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half while making seven of his 13 shot attempts after halftime. He's scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games and is averaging 24.3 points while making 48.0 percent of his shots in that span. He's averaging more than 20 points per game for the first time in his career -- 20.4 points per game to be exact -- and his 32.7 minutes per game are his most since the 2019-2020 season.