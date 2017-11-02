Monk accumulated a career-high 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 win over the Bucks.

Monk has been up-and-down through the first eight games of his rookie campaign, but Wednesday certainly marked the highest point of his career thus far. While the shots haven't always been falling for Monk, he's averaging 12.6 field-goal attempts per game over the past five contests -- a mark high enough to warrant fantasy ownership in deeper (and daily) formats. It remains to be seen what his role will be once Michael Carter-Williams (knee) makes his team/season debut. But, for the time being, Monk is gaining some valuable experience and putting up respectable numbers as of late.