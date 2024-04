Monk (knee) has not re-commenced running amid his ongoing recovery from an MCL sprain, and he "doesn't know if a first-round return is a realistic goal," per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Sacramento must defeat Golden State on Tuesday to unlock a first-round opportunity, but Monk appears to be multiple recovery steps away from returning to game action. Behind superstar De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell have absorbed work in a shorthanded backcourt.