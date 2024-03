Monk ended with 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 109-102 loss to the Wizards.

The 26-year-old guard struggled to find his shot from the outside but still reached 20 points for the sixth time in 11 March contests. Monk is averaging 20.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 boards and 2.2 threes on the month as he continues to build a strong case for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.