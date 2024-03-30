Monk won't return to Friday's game versus Dallas with a right knee injury. He finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound in one minute.

Monk collided with Luka Doncic early in the first quarter and his right knee buckled awkwardly. Though Monk was able to walk off the court under his own power, the Kings ruled him out for the remainder of the game fairly quickly after he checked out of the contest. Until more is known, Monk should be considered questionable for Sunday against the Jazz.