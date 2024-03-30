Monk is feared to have suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee during Friday's 107-103 to the Mavericks, but he'll undergo further testing before the Kings provided an updated diagnosis of his injury Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Monk suffered his knee injury early in the first quarter of the contest after colliding with Luka Doncic. While fantasy managers should look out for an official update from Sacramento, losing the likely Sixth Man of the Year would be a big blow for the Kings' playoff hopes. Monk is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game through his 72 appearances.