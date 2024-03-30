Monk has been diagnosed with a sprained right MCL and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

This is a brutal blow for the Kings and it rules Monk out for the remainder of the regular season. Depending on how quickly he recovers, Monk could potentially make his return during Sacramento's postseason run. In the meantime, guys like Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell could be asked to soak up more minutes in the backcourt. Monk will finish the regular season with averages of 15.4 points, 5.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers.