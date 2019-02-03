Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads team in bench scoring
Monk finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a block in 20 minutes Saturday against the Bulls.
Monk was only on the court for 20 minutes, but he made the most of his chances by draining an impressive 66.7 percent of his shot attempts. He also showed value in other categories, notching three boards, five assists and a block on the way to a 125-118 victory at the Spectrum Center. After being held scoreless in 12 minutes Jan. 25 against Milwaukee, the Kentucky product has responded with four straight games of 14 points or more.
