Hornets' Malik Monk: Nursing toe injury
Monk was limited in Tuesday's practice due to a sore right toe, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Monk was still able to participate in a limited fashion suggests that the toe injury isn't anything too serious. Consider Monk day-to-day for now as training camp gets underway.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Hornets hoping for improvement on D•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Reportedly adds 20 pounds•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 14 in win•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Back in the rotation Saturday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Sees extra time in blowout•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads team in bench scoring•
-
Updating notable key camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.