Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 18 versus Grizzlies
Monk racked up 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to the Grizzlies.
Monk paced the team in scoring while reaching double figures for the fourth time in the last seven games. His value remains limited to deeper leagues given his inconsistencies, but the 21-year-old guard will likely continue to receive decent minutes on a young club that seems to be prioritizing development first and foremost.
