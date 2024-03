Bolden signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on Saturday.

Bolden signed a 10-day deal with the Hornets on Feb. 20 and made one appearance, totaling one rebound in five minutes, before being waived to make room for Aleksej Pokusevski. However, Bolden will return to Charlotte via a two-way contract and report immediately to the G League's Greensboro Swarm, where he'll presumably spend most of his time. In a corresponding move, the Hornets waived Nathan Mensah.