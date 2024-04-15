Bolden produced 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 victory over the Cavaliers.

Bolden got the start for the Hornets' regular-season finale, and he took advantage of the opportunity by recording career highs in points and blocks. He was a DNP for most of the season, but he played in seven of Charlotte's last eight games. Bolden will be with the Hornets for the 2024-25 season after signing a two-year, two-way contract with the team in March of 2024.