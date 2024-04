Bolden amassed four points (2-2 FG) and three rebounds in 10 minutes during Friday's 124-115 win over the Magic.

Bolden remained in the rotation Friday, taking to the floor for the third straight game. Prior to that, he had played on only four occasions all season. While it is clear the Hornets are going to hand minutes to just about anyone down the stretch, Bolden is not someone fantasy managers need to be considering outside of deep leagues.