Marques Bolden: Waived by Warriors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Warriors waived Bolden on Wednesday.
Bolden was previously on an Exhibit 10 deal with Golden State. Bolden will receive a bonus for joining the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.
More News
-
Warriors' Marques Bolden: Part of Golden State roster at camp•
-
Marques Bolden: Cut by Charlotte•
-
Warriors' Marques Bolden: With Golden State for Summer League•
-
Hornets' Marques Bolden: Swats four shots vs. Cleveland•
-
Hornets' Marques Bolden: Plays 30 minutes in first start•
-
Hornets' Marques Bolden: Starting at center•