The Hornets waived Bolden on Wednesday.

Bolden was set to enter the second season of the two-year, two-way deal he signed in March, but the writing had been on the wall for Charlotte to cut him after the Warriors had listed the journeyman center on their 2024 Summer League roster last week. The 26-year-old will look to impress in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues with the hope of earning a contract with the Warriors or another club.