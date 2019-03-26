Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Clears concussion protocol
Kidd-Gilchrist officially cleared concussion protocol on Tuesday.
Kidd-Gilchrist entered Tuesday listed as probable, so his clearance from the league's protocol was expected. Kidd-Gilchrist has been sidelined for a week, but he will now return to playing his limited role off the bench Tuesday.
