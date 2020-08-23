Kidd-Gilchrist had three points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in 19 minutes during Sunday's 135-133 Game 4 overtime win against the Clippers.

Kidd-Gilchrist was one of three Mavericks reserves who saw double-digit minutes. In fact, he earned more minutes in this one than he did in the first three playoff games this series combined (15), as the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) opened up some playing time. Nevertheless, Kidd-Gilchrist is a defensive specialist who typically doesn't contribute much offensively and thus warrants fairly minimal attention for fantasy purposes.