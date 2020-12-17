Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) will probably not play during Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist will probably not end up playing in the preseason for the Knicks due to an illness. It's unclear if he'll be ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers.
