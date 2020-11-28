Kidd-Gilchrist has agreed to a one-year contract with the Knicks, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.
The Knicks will mark Kidd-Gilchrist's third team since the beginning of last season, as he played 25 total games between the Hornets and the Mavericks last season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.2 minutes. Kidd-Gilchrist is a defensive specialist, but even that reputation can't get him consistent time on the floor lately. That doesn't figure to change drastically in New York.
