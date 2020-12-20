Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) was waived by the Knicks on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist missed all of the preseason due to an illness, and the organization has opted to go a different direction with the roster spot. Kidd-Gilchrist has struggled to find minutes recently and it's not clear what his future in the NBA will be.
More News
-
Knicks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Likely still out Friday•
-
Knicks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out for preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Joins Knicks•
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Logs 19 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Not on injury report•