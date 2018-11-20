Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Doubtful for Wedesday
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) is not expected to play in Wednesday's game against, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist has been sidelined for the last three games while nursing a right ankle sprain, and given that he hasn't been able to return to practice since suffering the injury, his status for Wednesday isn't looking too good. Even when healthy, however, Kidd-Gilchrist is not viewed as a reliable fantasy option.
