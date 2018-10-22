Bridges played a combined 28 minutes in the Hornets' first two games before picking up a DNP-CD on Saturday against Miami.

The rookie is coming off of an encouraging preseason showing, and he flashed glimpses of his potential in Friday's win over the Magic, playing 14 minutes and putting up 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists. That game was a 32-point blowout, however, and Bridges failed to see the floor in Saturday's one-point win over the Heat. For the time being, Bridges is a much more attractive fantasy asset in dynasty leagues, but he's a name to monitor if he can work his way into a more consistent role.