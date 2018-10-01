Bridges compiled 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during the Hornets' 115-112 preseason loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

The first-round pick's scoring total led all scorers on the night and provided a glimpse at his enticing all-around skill set. Bridges was especially locked in from long distance but also was a force on the boards, and he's now averaging an impressive 7.0 rebounds over his first pair of exhibitions. The Michigan State product impressed in similar fashion during summer league play and looks set to stake a claim to significant minutes during his rookie campaign.