Hornets coach Steve Clifford anticipates that Richards (foot) will be ready for training camp, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Richards missed the season finale due to right plantar fascia discomfort, but the center is considered day-to-day. The Hornets are expected to have a healthy Mark Williams back in the lineup to open the 2024-25 season, but Richards will be penciled in as the primary backup. Richards made 67 appearances this season with averages of 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26.3 minutes.