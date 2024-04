Richards (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Richards has missed four of the Hornets' last seven games due to a nagging right foot plantar fascia issue, and it's unclear whether he'll suit up for the season finale after being ruled out Friday. If he's out, the Hornets would be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Grant Williams (ankle) is also questionable while Mark Williams (back) is out.