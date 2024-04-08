Richards (foot) tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 121-118 loss to the Thunder.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to right foot plantar fascia discomfort, Richards came off the bench in a game for the first time since Dec. 8 while Grant Williams stuck in the starting five as a small-ball center. Considering how well Williams fared (19 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes) along with the fact that the Hornets are incentivized to ease Richards back in from the injury, it wouldn't be surprising if the 26-year-old continued to come off the bench during the final week of the season and saw his playing time managed to some degree.