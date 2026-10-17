Richards totaled nine points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 136-115 preseason loss to the Magic.

Richards continues to stake his claim for the backup center position, falling one point short of a double-double. He has put together a serviceable preseason, particularly on the glass. There isn't a lot of competition when it comes to backup minutes, meaning Richards could flirt with 15-17 minutes per game. Anyone in deeper formats could consider him with a late-round pick when in need of rebounds.