Richards finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason victory over New Orleans.

Richards made his presence felt on the glass, collecting nine rebounds despite playing fewer than 15 minutes. The veteran center also contributed defensively with a steal and a block, providing Miami with productive frontcourt minutes. With Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo occupying prominent roles, Richards figures to serve primarily as a reserve big man, limiting his fantasy appeal outside deeper formats.