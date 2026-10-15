Richards produced 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and one block over 16 minutes in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason victory against Brooklyn.

With Bam Adebayo sidelined, Richards drew the start at center and converted four of his five field-goal attempts. He also collected two offensive rebounds but committed three turnovers during his brief appearance. Richards has an opportunity to establish himself as a reliable interior option for Miami, although his playing time figures to be more limited when Adebayo is available.