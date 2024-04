Richards (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Richards will shake off a questionable tag and return to action Sunday following a three-game absence due to right foot plantar fascia discomfort. However, Grant Williams will remain in the starting lineup to combat Chet Holmgren, per Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site. Over his last 12 appearances, Richards has averaged 9.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 28.7 minutes per game.