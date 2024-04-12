Richards (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Richards and Grant Williams (ankle) have both been downgraded to out, so the Hornets' frontcourt will be extremely shorthanded. Richards has one more chance to suit up this season -- Sunday in Cleveland.
