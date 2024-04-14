Richards (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Richards will end up missing the season finale due to right plantar fascia discomfort. With Mark Williams limited to just 19 appearances in 2023-24 due to a back injury, Richards ended up making 51 starts on the campaign. Though Richards averaged 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26.3 minutes over 67 total appearances while shooting 69.1 percent from the field, he's expected to return to a bench role in 2024-25 if Williams enjoys better health.