Hornets' Terry Rozier: Expected to play Thursday

Rozier (knee) fully practiced Tuesday and is expected to play Thursday against the Bulls, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Rozier was a late scratch for the Hornets' final game before the break due to left knee soreness, but all signs are pointing to him being ready for Thursday. Since the new year, he's averaging 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 35.9 minutes.