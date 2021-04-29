Rozier scored 15 points (4-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Rozier might have ended as one of five Charlotte players that scored at least 15 points, but he had a woeful night from the field -- he needed 18 shots to reach that scoring output and he's now failed to surpass the 15-point mark in three of his last five appearances. He's shooting a woeful 34 percent from the field (30-88 FG) in that span.