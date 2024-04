Mann ended with 18 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 loss to the Thunder.

Mann was perfect from the field and left his mark on both ends of the court, racking up at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. Mann has been a regular starter for the Hornets since the trade deadline, averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game over his last 24 contests.