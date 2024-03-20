Mann (illness) ended Tuesday's 112-92 loss to Orlando with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Mann was a late addition to Tuesday's injury report due to a non-COVID illness, but he was good to for the game. It was only the fourth time in his 15 games with the Hornets that Mann played less than 30 minutes, but that was due to Charlotte being down by as many as 41 points. Mann and the Hornets will look to break out of their three-game losing streak against the Hawks on March 23.